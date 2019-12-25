Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Fahey Bkg CO Marion Ohio Unfied, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FAHE, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-25. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-25 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Fahey Bkg CO Marion Ohio Unfied (OTCMKTS:FAHE) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Fahey Bkg CO Marion Ohio Unfied (OTCMKTS:FAHE) opened at 1815.0, reaching a high of 1815.0 and a low of 1815.0 before closing at a price of 1815.0. There was a total volume of 18.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of -1732.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 1600.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -11.04255 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 51.625, bolinger bands of 1890.87973, an upper bollinger band of 1656.12027, lower bollinger band of 1815.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 1815.0, high band keltner channel of 1815.0, low band keltner channel of 1815.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 1815.0, a donchian channel low band of 1815.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -1.86218, a MACD signal of -1.03454, a MACD difference of -0.82764, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1815.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1815.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of 0.59322, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 17.47059, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -9.5339 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -9.5339 (leaving a KST difference of -11.32351). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 1815.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 1815.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 1770.30882, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 1763.32353, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 35.34668, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 55.0408, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -1.26667.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -0.95339, a daily log return of -4.68087 and a cumulative return of -4.573.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-25 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Fahey Bkg CO Marion Ohio Unfied (OTCMKTS:FAHE) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

