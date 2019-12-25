We Analyzed Koninklijke Dsm NV (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) – Here Is What We Found (2019-12-25)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Koninklijke Dsm NV, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than KDSKF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-25. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-25 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Koninklijke Dsm NV (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Koninklijke Dsm NV (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) opened at 127.7937, reaching a high of 127.7937 and a low of 127.7937 before closing at a price of 127.7937. There was a total volume of 2755.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 117.68, an on-balance volume of 129.7021, chaikin money flow of 0.04752 and a force index of 3.64199. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00026, a volume-price trend of 4.4352 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.9241, bolinger bands of 127.7937, an upper bollinger band of 127.7937, lower bollinger band of 127.7937, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 127.7937, high band keltner channel of 127.7937, low band keltner channel of 127.7937, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 127.7937, a donchian channel low band of 127.7937, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.0689, a MACD signal of 0.02334, a MACD difference of 0.04556, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 127.7937, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 127.7937, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.04307, a trix of 2.52745, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.99966, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 133.33333, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -4.22631, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 34.20248 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 34.20248 (leaving a KST difference of 2.89579). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 127.7937, an Ichimoku B rating of 127.7937, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 124.20733, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 124.85598, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 12.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.07482.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 3.42025, a daily log return of 1.4823 and a cumulative return of 1.49334.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-25 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Koninklijke Dsm NV (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) is telling us that this is looking rather bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

