A New Analysis of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) (2019-12-26)

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-26 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) opened at 1305.0, reaching a high of 1305.0 and a low of 1305.0 before closing at a price of 1305.0. There was a total volume of 4.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of -1250.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 3025.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -180.33835 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 52.81178, bolinger bands of 1355.28175, an upper bollinger band of 1199.71825, lower bollinger band of 1305.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 1305.0, high band keltner channel of 1305.0, low band keltner channel of 1305.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 1305.0, a donchian channel low band of 1305.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -1.23397, a MACD signal of -0.68554, a MACD difference of -0.54843, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1305.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1305.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00682, a trix of -5.00475, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 219.82087, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -144.16177 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -144.16177 (leaving a KST difference of -9.01745). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 1305.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 1305.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 1466.96951, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 1423.75565, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 25.32681, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 10.38321, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -3.814.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -14.41618, a daily log return of -4.30595 and a cumulative return of -4.21456.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-26 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

