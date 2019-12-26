New Report Released on Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) (2019-12-26)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Lict Corp, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than LICT, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-26. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-26 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) opened at 17500.2, reaching a high of 18250.0 and a low of 17500.0 before closing at a price of 18250.0. There was a total volume of 18.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 18259.73593, an on-balance volume of 18250.0, chaikin money flow of 1.00053 and a force index of -124997.4999. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.27778, a volume-price trend of -911.00515 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 123.42525, bolinger bands of 18935.66017, an upper bollinger band of 16814.33983, lower bollinger band of 17500.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 17750.06667, high band keltner channel of 17000.26667, low band keltner channel of 18499.86667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 17500.0, a donchian channel low band of 17500.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 16.82692, a MACD signal of 9.34829, a MACD difference of 7.47863, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17500.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17500.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.15734, a trix of -3.91041, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 918.1307, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -49.84929 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -49.84929 (leaving a KST difference of 10.18019). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 17875.1, an Ichimoku B rating of 17875.1, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 18444.0666, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 18246.34105, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.69435, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -446.08153, a stochastic oscillator of 100.02667, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.02667, a Williams %R rating of 0.02667 and an awesome oscillator of 17.48367.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -4.98493, a daily log return of 4.19642 and a cumulative return of 4.28571.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-26 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Lict Corp, we strongly advise Lict Corp investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Lict Corp and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: