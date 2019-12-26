What We Found On Givaudan Ag Duebendo (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) (2019-12-26)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Givaudan Ag Duebendo, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than GVDBF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-26. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-26 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Givaudan Ag Duebendo (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Givaudan Ag Duebendo (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) opened at 3089.46, reaching a high of 3089.46 and a low of 3089.46 before closing at a price of 3089.46. There was a total volume of 1.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 2917.6, an on-balance volume of -2925.74, chaikin money flow of 0.04927 and a force index of 26804.2384. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.0083, a volume-price trend of 303.41693 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 15.57657, bolinger bands of 3089.46, an upper bollinger band of 3089.46, lower bollinger band of 3089.46, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 3089.46, high band keltner channel of 3089.46, low band keltner channel of 3089.46, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 3089.46, a donchian channel low band of 3089.46, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -6.5148, a MACD signal of -1.938, a MACD difference of -4.57679, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 3089.46, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 3089.46, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00558, a trix of 6.83416, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.94235, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -166.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -277.1547, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 98.55072 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 98.55072 (leaving a KST difference of -9.31449). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 3089.46, an Ichimoku B rating of 3089.46, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 2851.64935, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 2908.48035, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -16.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -10.91467.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 9.85507, a daily log return of -5.44489 and a cumulative return of -5.29931.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-26 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Givaudan Ag Duebendo (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) is telling us that this is looking rather bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Givaudan Ag Duebendo, we strongly advise Givaudan Ag Duebendo investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Givaudan Ag Duebendo and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: