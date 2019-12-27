New Things To Consider With Lindt & Sprungli Ag (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Lindt & Sprungli Ag, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than LDSVF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Lindt & Sprungli Ag (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Lindt & Sprungli Ag (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) opened at 7361.25, reaching a high of 7361.25 and a low of 7361.25 before closing at a price of 7361.25. There was a total volume of 15.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 7552.95, an on-balance volume of 7374.65, chaikin money flow of 0.10153 and a force index of 179.56. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.01839, a volume-price trend of -38.06096 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 48.85717, bolinger bands of 7361.25, an upper bollinger band of 7361.25, lower bollinger band of 7361.25, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 7361.25, high band keltner channel of 7361.25, low band keltner channel of 7361.25, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 7361.25, a donchian channel low band of 7361.25, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.57299, a MACD signal of 0.15531, a MACD difference of 0.41768, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 7361.25, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 7361.25, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.31201, a trix of -0.52722, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.46313, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 166.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 38.0357, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -5.14046 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -5.14046 (leaving a KST difference of 0.25153). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 7361.25, an Ichimoku B rating of 7361.25, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 7409.27518, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 7402.77675, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 20.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.09093, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 11.88515, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 2.49033.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -0.51405, a daily log return of 0.18187 and a cumulative return of 0.18203.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Lindt & Sprungli Ag (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Lindt & Sprungli Ag, we strongly advise Lindt & Sprungli Ag investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Lindt & Sprungli Ag and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: