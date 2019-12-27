NEW: What Chugai Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Investors Ought To Know (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Chugai Pharmaceutica, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than CHGCY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Chugai Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Chugai Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) opened at 182.04, reaching a high of 183.0 and a low of 182.0 before closing at a price of 182.0. There was a total volume of 2127.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 380.69917, an on-balance volume of 183.5325, chaikin money flow of 1.08333 and a force index of 0.5184. There was an ease of movement rating of -1e-05, a volume-price trend of 27.94185 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 1.31283, bolinger bands of 184.92875, an upper bollinger band of 180.60125, lower bollinger band of 182.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 182.34667, high band keltner channel of 181.38667, low band keltner channel of 183.30667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 182.0, a donchian channel low band of 182.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.03433, a MACD signal of 0.01907, a MACD difference of 0.01526, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 182.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 182.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.01953, a trix of 9.52696, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -24.30584, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 154.13278 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 154.13278 (leaving a KST difference of 2.42558). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 182.52, an Ichimoku B rating of 182.52, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 161.81299, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 167.56796, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 99.8357, a stochastic oscillator of 104.16667, a stochastic oscillator signal of 104.16667, a Williams %R rating of 4.16667 and an awesome oscillator of 0.0755.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 15.41328, a daily log return of 0.83715 and a cumulative return of 0.84066.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Chugai Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Chugai Pharmaceutica, we strongly advise Chugai Pharmaceutica investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Chugai Pharmaceutica and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: