What Exchange Bank (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Just Did (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Exchange Bank, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than EXSR, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Exchange Bank (OTCMKTS:EXSR) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Exchange Bank (OTCMKTS:EXSR) opened at 181.0, reaching a high of 182.0 and a low of 176.0 before closing at a price of 181.99. There was a total volume of 5144.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 368.5, an on-balance volume of 182.0, chaikin money flow of 11.0 and a force index of 14.673. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00162, a volume-price trend of 16.29926 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.89343, bolinger bands of 187.48528, an upper bollinger band of 170.51472, lower bollinger band of 176.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 179.66667, high band keltner channel of 178.66667, low band keltner channel of 180.66667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 176.0, a donchian channel low band of 176.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.13462, a MACD signal of 0.07479, a MACD difference of 0.05983, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 176.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 176.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 1.13235, a trix of 6.72519, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -14.4229, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 89.26327 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 89.26327 (leaving a KST difference of 9.28349). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 181.5, an Ichimoku B rating of 181.5, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 163.85693, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 167.6776, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 74.25719, a stochastic oscillator of 600.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 600.0, a Williams %R rating of 500.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.35667.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 8.92633, a daily log return of 3.35227 and a cumulative return of 3.40909.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Exchange Bank (OTCMKTS:EXSR) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Exchange Bank, we strongly advise Exchange Bank investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Exchange Bank and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: