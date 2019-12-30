A New Analysis of Farmers Bancorp [In] (OTCMKTS:FABP) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Farmers Bancorp [In], you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FABP, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Farmers Bancorp [In] (OTCMKTS:FABP) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Farmers Bancorp [In] (OTCMKTS:FABP) opened at 41.55, reaching a high of 41.55 and a low of 41.55 before closing at a price of 41.55. There was a total volume of 200.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 42.0, an on-balance volume of 42.0, chaikin money flow of 0.05056 and a force index of 0.2025. There was an ease of movement rating of 6e-05, a volume-price trend of -0.03584 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.11121, bolinger bands of 41.55, an upper bollinger band of 41.55, lower bollinger band of 41.55, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 41.55, high band keltner channel of 41.55, low band keltner channel of 41.55, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 41.55, a donchian channel low band of 41.55, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.01395, a MACD signal of 0.00572, a MACD difference of 0.00824, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 41.55, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 41.55, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.11911, a trix of -0.0183, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.99995, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 0.0418, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -1.00503 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -1.00503 (leaving a KST difference of 2.40432). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 41.55, an Ichimoku B rating of 41.55, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 41.6973, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 41.88665, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.53858, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 65.04761, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.01833.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -0.1005, a daily log return of 1.07721 and a cumulative return of 1.08303.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Farmers Bancorp [In] (OTCMKTS:FABP) is telling us that this is worth holding.

