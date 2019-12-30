A New Analysis of Mitsui Chemicals Inc [Japan] (OTCMKTS:MITUF) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Mitsui Chemicals Inc [Japan], you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MITUF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Mitsui Chemicals Inc [Japan] (OTCMKTS:MITUF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Mitsui Chemicals Inc [Japan] (OTCMKTS:MITUF) opened at 21.3732, reaching a high of 21.3732 and a low of 21.3732 before closing at a price of 21.3732. There was a total volume of 3000.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 25.184, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 92.67528. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of 18.74046 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.35805, bolinger bands of 28.66789, an upper bollinger band of 17.88931, lower bollinger band of 21.3732, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 21.3732, high band keltner channel of 21.3732, low band keltner channel of 21.3732, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 21.3732, a donchian channel low band of 21.3732, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.0855, a MACD signal of 0.0475, a MACD difference of 0.038, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 21.3732, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 21.3732, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of 35.2638, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -9.91414, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 865.17982 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 865.17982 (leaving a KST difference of 83.13948). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 21.3732, an Ichimoku B rating of 21.3732, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 12.83898, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 16.92778, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 1.4106.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 86.51798, a daily log return of 16.40711 and a cumulative return of 17.82981.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Mitsui Chemicals Inc [Japan] (OTCMKTS:MITUF) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

