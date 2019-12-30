BREAKING: Important News On Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Adyen NV, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than ADYYF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) opened at 820.1515, reaching a high of 831.6 and a low of 815.0 before closing at a price of 831.6. There was a total volume of 547.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1810.41195, an on-balance volume of -810.0, chaikin money flow of 1.89994 and a force index of 266.0. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.14417, a volume-price trend of 120.75893 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 12.06357, bolinger bands of 819.57107, an upper bollinger band of 805.42893, lower bollinger band of 815.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 822.2505, high band keltner channel of 810.802, low band keltner channel of 833.699, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 815.0, a donchian channel low band of 815.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.11218, a MACD signal of -0.06232, a MACD difference of -0.04986, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 815.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 815.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.90836, a trix of 11.51123, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -103.00621, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 144.67291 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 144.67291 (leaving a KST difference of -1.75563). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 825.87575, an Ichimoku B rating of 825.87575, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 732.67336, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 746.48096, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 95.23705, a stochastic oscillator of 144.99716, a stochastic oscillator signal of 144.99716, a Williams %R rating of 44.99716 and an awesome oscillator of -1.10811.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 14.46729, a daily log return of -0.61539 and a cumulative return of -0.6135.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) is telling us that this is looking like a reasonable buy.

