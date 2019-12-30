BREAKING: Important News On Lvmh Moet Henn L Vut (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Lvmh Moet Henn L Vut, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than LVMHF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Lvmh Moet Henn L Vut (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Lvmh Moet Henn L Vut (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) opened at 465.2, reaching a high of 468.2 and a low of 464.89 before closing at a price of 466.55. There was a total volume of 222.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1812.41093, an on-balance volume of -461.15, chaikin money flow of 1.20667 and a force index of 84.55. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.01551, a volume-price trend of 51.31729 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 3.93423, bolinger bands of 470.27472, an upper bollinger band of 453.61528, lower bollinger band of 464.89, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 466.09667, high band keltner channel of 463.09667, low band keltner channel of 469.09667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 464.89, a donchian channel low band of 464.89, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.13215, a MACD signal of -0.07342, a MACD difference of -0.05873, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 464.89, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 464.89, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.30175, a trix of 7.82202, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -46.139, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 110.18242 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 110.18242 (leaving a KST difference of -3.51641). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 466.7, an Ichimoku B rating of 466.7, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 426.95896, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 434.05949, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 99.3326, a stochastic oscillator of 110.33333, a stochastic oscillator signal of 110.33333, a Williams %R rating of 10.33333 and an awesome oscillator of -1.75033.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 11.01824, a daily log return of -1.27506 and a cumulative return of -1.26697.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Lvmh Moet Henn L Vut (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

