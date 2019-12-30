Professionals Have Reviewed Highwater Ethanol Llc (OTCMKTS:HEOL)’s Latest Trading Session (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Highwater Ethanol Llc, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than HEOL, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Highwater Ethanol Llc (OTCMKTS:HEOL) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Highwater Ethanol Llc (OTCMKTS:HEOL) opened at 8200.0, reaching a high of 8200.0 and a low of 8200.0 before closing at a price of 8200.0. There was a total volume of 1.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 9517.0, an on-balance volume of 9200.0, chaikin money flow of 0.11909 and a force index of 1000000.0. There was an ease of movement rating of -1.75534, a volume-price trend of -514.50599 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 237.625, bolinger bands of 8200.0, an upper bollinger band of 8200.0, lower bollinger band of 8200.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 8200.0, high band keltner channel of 8200.0, low band keltner channel of 8200.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 8200.0, a donchian channel low band of 8200.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 36.10462, a MACD signal of 12.23056, a MACD difference of 23.87406, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 8200.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 8200.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.17921, a trix of -5.82519, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.32891, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 133.33333, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 551.97561, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -63.06869 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -63.06869 (leaving a KST difference of 0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 8200.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 8200.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 8774.41463, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 8786.34146, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 12.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 55.72821, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 64.434, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 100.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -6.30687, a daily log return of 11.50693 and a cumulative return of 12.19512.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Highwater Ethanol Llc (OTCMKTS:HEOL) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

