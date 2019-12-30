Thoughts on Energias DE Port S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Energias DE Port S.A., you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than EDPFY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Energias DE Port S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Energias DE Port S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) opened at 43.59, reaching a high of 43.63 and a low of 43.46 before closing at a price of 43.62. There was a total volume of 1614.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 370.3775, an on-balance volume of -43.2275, chaikin money flow of 7.5 and a force index of 2.0672. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.02229, a volume-price trend of 4.34338 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.28327, bolinger bands of 44.63934, an upper bollinger band of 40.99066, lower bollinger band of 43.46, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 43.56, high band keltner channel of 43.52, low band keltner channel of 43.6, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 43.46, a donchian channel low band of 43.46, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.02894, a MACD signal of -0.01608, a MACD difference of -0.01286, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 43.46, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 43.46, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.41353, a trix of 7.23245, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -3.94453, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 99.82228 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 99.82228 (leaving a KST difference of -8.16136). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 43.61, an Ichimoku B rating of 43.61, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 40.1353, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 40.87318, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 96.80944, a stochastic oscillator of 425.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 425.0, a Williams %R rating of 325.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.16588.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 9.98223, a daily log return of -3.01319 and a cumulative return of -2.96825.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Energias DE Port S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

