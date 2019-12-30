We Analyzed Hitachi Chemical CO (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) – Here Is What We Found (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Hitachi Chemical CO, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than HCHMY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Hitachi Chemical CO (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Hitachi Chemical CO (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) opened at 84.3, reaching a high of 84.3 and a low of 84.05 before closing at a price of 84.05. There was a total volume of 1227.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 75.51, an on-balance volume of -74.88, chaikin money flow of 0.16627 and a force index of 96.04. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.09376, a volume-price trend of 38.96538 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.67627, bolinger bands of 92.43334, an upper bollinger band of 66.49666, lower bollinger band of 84.05, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 84.21667, high band keltner channel of 84.21667, low band keltner channel of 84.21667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 84.05, a donchian channel low band of 84.05, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.20574, a MACD signal of -0.1143, a MACD difference of -0.09144, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 84.05, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 84.05, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.42041, a trix of 33.34108, a Mass Index (MI) of 3.68928, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -26.61279, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 463.33709 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 463.33709 (leaving a KST difference of -39.91315). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 84.3, an Ichimoku B rating of 84.3, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 60.41401, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 65.50002, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 99.06934, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -1.85258.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 46.33371, a daily log return of -11.5525 and a cumulative return of -10.91017.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Hitachi Chemical CO (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

