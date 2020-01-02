A Deep Look Into Genworth MI Cda Inc (OTCMKTS:GMICF) (2020-01-02)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Genworth MI Cda Inc, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than GMICF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-02. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-02 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Genworth MI Cda Inc (OTCMKTS:GMICF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Genworth MI Cda Inc (OTCMKTS:GMICF) opened at 43.75, reaching a high of 43.75 and a low of 43.75 before closing at a price of 43.75. There was a total volume of 1600.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 46.7437, an on-balance volume of -43.52, chaikin money flow of 0.3574 and a force index of 0.115. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00039, a volume-price trend of 3.8988 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.3225, bolinger bands of 43.96027, an upper bollinger band of 43.30973, lower bollinger band of 43.75, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 43.75, high band keltner channel of 43.75, low band keltner channel of 43.75, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 43.75, a donchian channel low band of 43.75, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00516, a MACD signal of -0.00287, a MACD difference of -0.00229, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 43.75, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 43.75, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.06604, a trix of 5.99695, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.44, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -3.58607, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 89.28578 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 89.28578 (leaving a KST difference of -1.43163). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 43.75, an Ichimoku B rating of 43.75, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 40.76388, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 41.56744, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.11536.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 8.92858, a daily log return of -0.5271 and a cumulative return of -0.52571.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-02 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Genworth MI Cda Inc (OTCMKTS:GMICF) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

