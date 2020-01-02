Professionals Have Reviewed Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF)’s Latest Trading Session (2020-01-02)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Muenchener Rueckver, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MURGF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-02. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-02 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) opened at 294.75, reaching a high of 294.75 and a low of 293.45 before closing at a price of 293.45. There was a total volume of 72.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 282.94, an on-balance volume of 293.75, chaikin money flow of 0.04859 and a force index of 1.7161. There was an ease of movement rating of 1e-05, a volume-price trend of 28.06907 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.88283, bolinger bands of 294.02426, an upper bollinger band of 293.17574, lower bollinger band of 293.45, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 294.31667, high band keltner channel of 294.31667, low band keltner channel of 294.31667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 293.45, a donchian channel low band of 293.45, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00673, a MACD signal of 0.00374, a MACD difference of 0.00299, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 293.45, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 293.45, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.01593, a trix of 5.54535, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.94235, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -25.84396, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 96.57464 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 96.57464 (leaving a KST difference of 0.28026). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 294.75, an Ichimoku B rating of 294.75, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 272.07856, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 278.65176, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 95.21072, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.032.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 9.65746, a daily log return of 0.10218 and a cumulative return of 0.10223.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-02 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Muenchener Rueckver