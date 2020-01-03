Crucial Technical Analysis Released on Asml Hldg NV Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:ASMLF) (2020-01-03)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Asml Hldg NV Ord Shs, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than ASMLF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-03. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-03 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Asml Hldg NV Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:ASMLF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Asml Hldg NV Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:ASMLF) opened at 292.38, reaching a high of 292.38 and a low of 292.38 before closing at a price of 292.38. There was a total volume of 973.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 3916.94483, an on-balance volume of -292.38, chaikin money flow of 1.48166 and a force index of 21.3444. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.00097, a volume-price trend of 43.58778 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 2.92955, bolinger bands of 292.66341, an upper bollinger band of 291.78659, lower bollinger band of 292.38, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 292.38, high band keltner channel of 292.38, low band keltner channel of 292.38, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 292.38, a donchian channel low band of 292.38, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00696, a MACD signal of -0.00386, a MACD difference of -0.00309, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 292.38, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 292.38, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.04788, a trix of 8.9069, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.32891, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -38.13795, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 150.00646 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 150.00646 (leaving a KST difference of -0.30483). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 292.38, an Ichimoku B rating of 292.38, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 260.85829, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 269.34899, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.47517.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 15.00065, a daily log return of -0.10608 and a cumulative return of -0.10603.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-03 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Asml Hldg NV Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:ASMLF) is telling us that this is looking like a reasonable buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

