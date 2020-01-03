What Is Happening With Akzo Nobel NV ADR # (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)? (2020-01-03)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Akzo Nobel NV ADR #, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than AKZOY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-03. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-03 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Akzo Nobel NV ADR # (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Akzo Nobel NV ADR # (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) opened at 34.003, reaching a high of 34.36 and a low of 33.85 before closing at a price of 34.05. There was a total volume of 11873.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 300.18571, an on-balance volume of 34.08, chaikin money flow of 1.85714 and a force index of 0.00555. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00023, a volume-price trend of 3.11492 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.18274, bolinger bands of 33.85, an upper bollinger band of 33.85, lower bollinger band of 33.85, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 34.071, high band keltner channel of 33.714, low band keltner channel of 34.428, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 33.85, a donchian channel low band of 33.85, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00574, a MACD signal of 0.00235, a MACD difference of 0.00339, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 33.85, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 33.85, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.4954, a trix of 6.42867, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -2.8367, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 91.46721 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 91.46721 (leaving a KST difference of 1.3256). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 34.1815, an Ichimoku B rating of 34.1815, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 31.50666, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 32.12538, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 94.88243, a stochastic oscillator of 142.85714, a stochastic oscillator signal of 142.85714, a Williams %R rating of 42.85714 and an awesome oscillator of -0.02982.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 9.14672, a daily log return of 0.54504 and a cumulative return of 0.54653.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-03 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Akzo Nobel NV ADR # (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

