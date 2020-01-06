A Deep Analysis of Aveva Group Plc Ord (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Aveva Group Plc Ord, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than AVEVF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Aveva Group Plc Ord (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Aveva Group Plc Ord (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) opened at 58.35, reaching a high of 58.35 and a low of 58.35 before closing at a price of 58.35. There was a total volume of 25.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 44.14, an on-balance volume of 59.45, chaikin money flow of 0.04878 and a force index of 1.21. There was an ease of movement rating of 7e-05, a volume-price trend of 7.79262 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.28601, bolinger bands of 58.35, an upper bollinger band of 58.35, lower bollinger band of 58.35, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 58.35, high band keltner channel of 58.35, low band keltner channel of 58.35, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 58.35, a donchian channel low band of 58.35, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.06671, a MACD signal of 0.01373, a MACD difference of 0.05299, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 58.35, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 58.35, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00053, a trix of 8.43109, a Mass Index (MI) of 5.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -6.86215, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 133.27707 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 133.27707 (leaving a KST difference of -1.18469). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 58.35, an Ichimoku B rating of 58.35, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 52.36667, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 54.2699, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 60.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 13.32771, a daily log return of 1.86763 and a cumulative return of 1.88518.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Aveva Group Plc Ord (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) is telling us that this is potentially a buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

