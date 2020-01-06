A Deep Analysis of Grenkeleasing Ag Baden (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Grenkeleasing Ag Baden, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than GKSGF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Grenkeleasing Ag Baden (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Grenkeleasing Ag Baden (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) opened at 92.509, reaching a high of 92.509 and a low of 92.509 before closing at a price of 92.509. There was a total volume of 56.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of -92.5089, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 0.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of 3.11254 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.87864, bolinger bands of 92.509, an upper bollinger band of 92.509, lower bollinger band of 92.509, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 92.509, high band keltner channel of 92.509, low band keltner channel of 92.509, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 92.509, a donchian channel low band of 92.509, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.0, a MACD signal of -0.0, a MACD difference of -0.0, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 92.509, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 92.509, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of 3.06309, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -166.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -2.79286, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 31.13 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 31.13 (leaving a KST difference of -0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 92.509, an Ichimoku B rating of 92.509, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 89.62492, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 91.25399, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -16.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 3.113, a daily log return of -0.00011 and a cumulative return of -0.00011.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Grenkeleasing Ag Baden (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Grenkeleasing Ag Baden, we strongly advise Grenkeleasing Ag Baden investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Grenkeleasing Ag Baden and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: