NEW: What Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Investors Ought To Know (2020-01-06)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) opened at 561.0, reaching a high of 564.91 and a low of 561.0 before closing at a price of 564.91. There was a total volume of 18.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 564.91, an on-balance volume of 566.1, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 6.0214. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.0, a volume-price trend of 76.45268 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 6.89399, bolinger bands of 570.76249, an upper bollinger band of 556.33751, lower bollinger band of 561.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 562.30333, high band keltner channel of 558.39333, low band keltner channel of 566.21333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 561.0, a donchian channel low band of 561.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.11442, a MACD signal of 0.06357, a MACD difference of 0.05085, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 561.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 561.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.04466, a trix of 8.20301, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -67.10295, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 135.86425 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 135.86425 (leaving a KST difference of 2.58151). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 562.955, an Ichimoku B rating of 562.955, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 507.8205, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 520.52905, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -4.16667 and an awesome oscillator of 0.735.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 13.58642, a daily log return of 0.90498 and a cumulative return of 0.90909.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

