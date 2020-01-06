Professionals Have Reviewed Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP)’s Latest Trading Session (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Chesapeake Energy CO, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than CHKVP, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) opened at 212.0, reaching a high of 212.0 and a low of 195.0001 before closing at a price of 201.0. There was a total volume of 107.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 215.0, an on-balance volume of 212.275, chaikin money flow of 0.34221 and a force index of 265.9986. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.02791, a volume-price trend of -86.87499 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 17.71591, bolinger bands of 228.06795, an upper bollinger band of 179.20715, lower bollinger band of 195.0001, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 206.33337, high band keltner channel of 206.33337, low band keltner channel of 206.33337, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 195.0001, a donchian channel low band of 195.0001, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.38758, a MACD signal of 0.21532, a MACD difference of 0.17226, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 195.0001, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 195.0001, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.30346, a trix of -33.81256, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.44, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 165.95225, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -459.76221 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -459.76221 (leaving a KST difference of 11.96481). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 212.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 212.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 340.94423, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 289.65375, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 52.28563, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -11.41298, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -1.1335.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -45.97622, a daily log return of 8.48825 and a cumulative return of 8.85892.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

