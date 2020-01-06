Professionals Have Reviewed Gn Store Nord ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s Latest Trading Session (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Gn Store Nord ADR, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than GNNDY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Gn Store Nord ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Gn Store Nord ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) opened at 140.3, reaching a high of 140.3 and a low of 140.3 before closing at a price of 140.3. There was a total volume of 75.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 3.893, an on-balance volume of -120.2, chaikin money flow of 0.05019 and a force index of 404.01. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00042, a volume-price trend of 17.10521 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.6599, bolinger bands of 140.3, an upper bollinger band of 140.3, lower bollinger band of 140.3, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 140.3, high band keltner channel of 140.3, low band keltner channel of 140.3, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 140.3, a donchian channel low band of 140.3, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.99723, a MACD signal of -0.23037, a MACD difference of -0.76687, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 140.3, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 140.3, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.0015, a trix of 10.81376, a Mass Index (MI) of 5.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -15.0459, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 120.12301 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 120.12301 (leaving a KST difference of -0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 140.3, an Ichimoku B rating of 140.3, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 125.92783, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 128.55305, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -32.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 12.0123, a daily log return of -15.4626 and a cumulative return of -14.32644.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Gn Store Nord ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

