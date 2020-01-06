Thoughts on Detour Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Detour Gold Corp, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than DRGDF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Detour Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Detour Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) opened at 19.5544, reaching a high of 19.7159 and a low of 19.05 before closing at a price of 19.05. There was a total volume of 99785.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 441.47809, an on-balance volume of 19.24, chaikin money flow of 7.24644 and a force index of 0.06685. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00021, a volume-price trend of 2.92879 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.43256, bolinger bands of 19.10762, an upper bollinger band of 19.02248, lower bollinger band of 19.05, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 19.4401, high band keltner channel of 19.2786, low band keltner channel of 19.6016, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 19.05, a donchian channel low band of 19.05, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00068, a MACD signal of 0.00038, a MACD difference of 0.0003, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 19.05, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 19.05, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.09768, a trix of 12.52367, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -2.52562, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 152.84204 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 152.84204 (leaving a KST difference of 0.45539). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 19.63515, an Ichimoku B rating of 19.63515, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 17.15699, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 17.44184, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 83.35325, a stochastic oscillator of 412.32198, a stochastic oscillator signal of 412.32198, a Williams %R rating of 312.32198 and an awesome oscillator of -0.06223.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 15.2842, a daily log return of 0.15788 and a cumulative return of 0.15801.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Detour Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

