Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) – Important Findings (2020-01-09)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-09 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) opened at 813.0, reaching a high of 829.84 and a low of 813.0 before closing at a price of 829.84. There was a total volume of 1289.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 2008.87686, an on-balance volume of 835.35, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 4.8725. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.11995, a volume-price trend of 111.76801 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 11.5109, bolinger bands of 813.07657, an upper bollinger band of 812.96343, lower bollinger band of 813.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 818.61333, high band keltner channel of 801.77333, low band keltner channel of 835.45333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 813.0, a donchian channel low band of 813.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.0009, a MACD signal of 0.0005, a MACD difference of 0.0004, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 813.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 813.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.65986, a trix of 9.98952, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -96.21881, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 134.23735 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 134.23735 (leaving a KST difference of 0.01395). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 821.42, an Ichimoku B rating of 821.42, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 738.4268, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 754.6833, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of 30.84112 and an awesome oscillator of 0.55779.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 13.42374, a daily log return of 0.00492 and a cumulative return of 0.00492.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-09 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) is telling us that this is looking like a reasonable buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

