We Analyzed Country Bank Holding Company Inc (OTCMKTS:CYHC) – Here Is What We Found (2020-01-08)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-08 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Country Bank Holding Company Inc (OTCMKTS:CYHC) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Country Bank Holding Company Inc (OTCMKTS:CYHC) opened at 50000.0, reaching a high of 50000.0 and a low of 50000.0 before closing at a price of 50000.0. There was a total volume of 12.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 2522.7, an on-balance volume of -48500.0, chaikin money flow of 0.24679 and a force index of 4000000.0. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.86806, a volume-price trend of 52697.74407 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 360.10081, bolinger bands of 51371.32034, an upper bollinger band of 47128.67966, lower bollinger band of 50000.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 50000.0, high band keltner channel of 50000.0, low band keltner channel of 50000.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 50000.0, a donchian channel low band of 50000.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -33.65385, a MACD signal of -18.69658, a MACD difference of -14.95726, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 50000.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 50000.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.04837, a trix of 66.25199, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.952, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -25591.9999, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 1048.50868 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 1048.50868 (leaving a KST difference of -15.36382). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 50000.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 50000.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 26943.25, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 32118.25, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -405.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 104.85087, a daily log return of -3.04592 and a cumulative return of -3.0.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-08 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Country Bank Holding Company Inc (OTCMKTS:CYHC) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

