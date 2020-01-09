Biotest Ag Pfd Shs (OTCMKTS:BIESF) – Important Findings (2020-01-08)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Biotest Ag Pfd Shs, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than BIESF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-08. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-08 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Biotest Ag Pfd Shs (OTCMKTS:BIESF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Biotest Ag Pfd Shs (OTCMKTS:BIESF) opened at 24.77, reaching a high of 24.77 and a low of 24.77 before closing at a price of 24.77. There was a total volume of 2700.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 25.02, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 0.0625. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -1.65741 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.27697, bolinger bands of 25.24855, an upper bollinger band of 24.54145, lower bollinger band of 24.77, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 24.77, high band keltner channel of 24.77, low band keltner channel of 24.77, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 24.77, a donchian channel low band of 24.77, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00561, a MACD signal of 0.00312, a MACD difference of 0.00249, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 24.77, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 24.77, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -7.44805, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 1.818, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -68.37671 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -68.37671 (leaving a KST difference of 2.35068). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 24.77, an Ichimoku B rating of 24.77, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 26.86717, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 27.09185, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.5021, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 12.08897, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.22833.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -6.83767, a daily log return of 1.00423 and a cumulative return of 1.00929.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-08 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Biotest Ag Pfd Shs (OTCMKTS:BIESF) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

