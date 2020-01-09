First Natl Bk Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) – Important Findings (2020-01-09)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like First Natl Bk Alaska, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FBAK, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-09. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-09 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how First Natl Bk Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, First Natl Bk Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) opened at 249.96, reaching a high of 258.53 and a low of 249.96 before closing at a price of 258.03. There was a total volume of 198.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1445.56846, an on-balance volume of -249.0, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 64.6288. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.02408, a volume-price trend of 12.33972 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 3.00187, bolinger bands of 253.58029, an upper bollinger band of 242.37971, lower bollinger band of 249.96, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 252.81667, high band keltner channel of 244.24667, low band keltner channel of 261.38667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 249.96, a donchian channel low band of 249.96, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.08885, a MACD signal of -0.04936, a MACD difference of -0.03949, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 249.96, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 249.96, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.01901, a trix of 3.73992, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -11.39495, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 47.76454 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 47.76454 (leaving a KST difference of -4.14981). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 254.245, an Ichimoku B rating of 254.245, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 244.02828, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 249.73545, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -412.5 and an awesome oscillator of -1.5305.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 4.77645, a daily log return of -1.59694 and a cumulative return of -1.58425.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-09 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for First Natl Bk Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

