Important Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) Indicators (Just Released) (2020-01-08)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-08 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) opened at 17900.0, reaching a high of 18000.0 and a low of 17900.0 before closing at a price of 18000.0. There was a total volume of 2.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 18259.73593, an on-balance volume of 18050.0, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 7500.0. There was an ease of movement rating of 2.20039, a volume-price trend of -489.40752 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 120.59697, bolinger bands of 17900.0, an upper bollinger band of 17900.0, lower bollinger band of 17900.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 17933.33333, high band keltner channel of 17833.33333, low band keltner channel of 18033.33333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 17900.0, a donchian channel low band of 17900.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 4.65149, a MACD signal of 1.90635, a MACD difference of 2.74514, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17900.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17900.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.03461, a trix of -1.50006, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 505.6807, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -27.47416 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -27.47416 (leaving a KST difference of 1.81104). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 17950.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 17950.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 18392.31555, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 18191.975, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.23146, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -24.64993, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -200.0 and an awesome oscillator of 13.33333.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -2.74742, a daily log return of 0.8345 and a cumulative return of 0.83799.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-08 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Lict Corp (OTCMKTS:LICT) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

