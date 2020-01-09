What Is Happening With Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)? (2020-01-08)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Anglo American Platinum Ltd, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than ANGPY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-08. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-08 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) opened at 15.785, reaching a high of 15.97 and a low of 15.57 before closing at a price of 15.97. There was a total volume of 1835.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 216.57446, an on-balance volume of 15.75, chaikin money flow of 3.32432 and a force index of -0.0176. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00025, a volume-price trend of 4.46108 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.1902, bolinger bands of 15.57, an upper bollinger band of 15.57, lower bollinger band of 15.57, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 15.775, high band keltner channel of 15.59, low band keltner channel of 15.96, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 15.57, a donchian channel low band of 15.57, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00248, a MACD signal of 0.00102, a MACD difference of 0.00146, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 15.57, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 15.57, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.21912, a trix of 16.25038, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -3.40898, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 280.32013 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 280.32013 (leaving a KST difference of 1.46187). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 15.8775, an Ichimoku B rating of 15.8775, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 12.8264, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 13.67488, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 94.06729, a stochastic oscillator of 216.21622, a stochastic oscillator signal of 216.21622, a Williams %R rating of 116.21622 and an awesome oscillator of -0.02667.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 28.03201, a daily log return of 0.51249 and a cumulative return of 0.51381.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-08 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

