Crucial Technical Analysis Released on Sistema Pjsfc Gdr Reg S (OTCMKTS:JSFCF) (2020-01-10)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-10 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Sistema Pjsfc Gdr Reg S (OTCMKTS:JSFCF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Sistema Pjsfc Gdr Reg S (OTCMKTS:JSFCF) opened at 4.74, reaching a high of 4.74 and a low of 4.74 before closing at a price of 4.74. There was a total volume of 500.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of -4.46, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 0.0784. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of 0.81856 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.0194, bolinger bands of 4.74, an upper bollinger band of 4.74, lower bollinger band of 4.74, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 4.74, high band keltner channel of 4.74, low band keltner channel of 4.74, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 4.74, a donchian channel low band of 4.74, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.01733, a MACD signal of -0.00355, a MACD difference of -0.01378, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 4.74, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 4.74, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of 10.28584, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -0.7039, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 174.40219 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 174.40219 (leaving a KST difference of 0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 4.74, an Ichimoku B rating of 4.74, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 4.14767, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 4.31535, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -64.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 17.44022, a daily log return of -6.08884 and a cumulative return of -5.90717.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-10 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Sistema Pjsfc Gdr Reg S (OTCMKTS:JSFCF) is telling us that this is looking rather bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

