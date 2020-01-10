Important Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) Indicators (Just Released) (2020-01-10)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Chesapeake Energy CO, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than CHKVP, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-10. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-10 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) opened at 175.0, reaching a high of 175.0 and a low of 175.0 before closing at a price of 175.0. There was a total volume of 90.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 215.0, an on-balance volume of 201.0, chaikin money flow of 0.26765 and a force index of 1389.42563. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.0186, a volume-price trend of -84.01116 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 17.48358, bolinger bands of 213.28446, an upper bollinger band of 156.71564, lower bollinger band of 175.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 175.0, high band keltner channel of 175.0, low band keltner channel of 175.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 175.0, a donchian channel low band of 175.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.44872, a MACD signal of 0.24929, a MACD difference of 0.19943, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 175.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 175.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.2168, a trix of -39.56714, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.952, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 181.70235, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -509.39488 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -509.39488 (leaving a KST difference of 14.01736). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 175.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 175.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 336.22923, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 285.38565, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 57.5231, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 9.14489, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 5.59983.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -50.93949, a daily log return of 10.82141 and a cumulative return of 11.42863.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-10 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Chesapeake Energy CO (OTCMKTS:CHKVP) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

