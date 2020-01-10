Ishares IV Plc Shs ETF USD (OTCMKTS:IVVVF) – Important Findings (2020-01-10)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Ishares IV Plc Shs ETF USD, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than IVVVF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-10. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-10 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Ishares IV Plc Shs ETF USD (OTCMKTS:IVVVF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Ishares IV Plc Shs ETF USD (OTCMKTS:IVVVF) opened at 91.8, reaching a high of 91.8 and a low of 91.25 before closing at a price of 91.25. There was a total volume of 10703.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 93.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 3.0625. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -2.37555 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.21796, bolinger bands of 94.59987, an upper bollinger band of 89.65013, lower bollinger band of 91.25, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 91.61667, high band keltner channel of 91.61667, low band keltner channel of 91.61667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 91.25, a donchian channel low band of 91.25, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.03926, a MACD signal of 0.02181, a MACD difference of 0.01745, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 91.25, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 91.25, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.06954, a trix of -2.02585, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 2.46411, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -26.2939 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -26.2939 (leaving a KST difference of 4.66845). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 91.8, an Ichimoku B rating of 91.8, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 93.41033, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 93.14705, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.84949, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -28.734, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.25167.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -2.62939, a daily log return of 1.89965 and a cumulative return of 1.91781.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-10 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Ishares IV Plc Shs ETF USD (OTCMKTS:IVVVF) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long.

