Professionals Have Reviewed Japan Rental Hosing Invst (OTCMKTS:JRHIF)’s Latest Trading Session (2020-01-10)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-10 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Japan Rental Hosing Invst (OTCMKTS:JRHIF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Japan Rental Hosing Invst (OTCMKTS:JRHIF) opened at 825.0, reaching a high of 825.0 and a low of 825.0 before closing at a price of 825.0. There was a total volume of 12.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of -780.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 1225.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of 100.12767 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 1.14141, bolinger bands of 866.13961, an upper bollinger band of 738.86039, lower bollinger band of 825.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 825.0, high band keltner channel of 825.0, low band keltner channel of 825.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 825.0, a donchian channel low band of 825.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -1.00962, a MACD signal of -0.5609, a MACD difference of -0.44872, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 825.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 825.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of 10.26265, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -89.1924, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 121.21701 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 121.21701 (leaving a KST difference of -15.28932). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 825.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 825.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 743.4801, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 759.5226, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -7.404.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 12.1217, a daily log return of -5.60895 and a cumulative return of -5.45455.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-10 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Japan Rental Hosing Invst (OTCMKTS:JRHIF) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

