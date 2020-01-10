We Analyzed Fuelcell Energy Pf B (OTCMKTS:FCELB) – Here Is What We Found (2020-01-10)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Fuelcell Energy Pf B, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FCELB, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-10. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-10 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Fuelcell Energy Pf B (OTCMKTS:FCELB) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Fuelcell Energy Pf B (OTCMKTS:FCELB) opened at 329.0, reaching a high of 350.0 and a low of 329.0 before closing at a price of 350.0. There was a total volume of 58.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1525.0, an on-balance volume of 345.0, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of -57.5. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.04255, a volume-price trend of 358.74203 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 11.14566, bolinger bands of 329.0, an upper bollinger band of 329.0, lower bollinger band of 329.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 336.0, high band keltner channel of 315.0, low band keltner channel of 357.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 329.0, a donchian channel low band of 329.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.35661, a MACD signal of 0.14615, a MACD difference of 0.21046, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 329.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 329.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.87837, a trix of 58.95706, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -165.701, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 1014.70921 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 1014.70921 (leaving a KST difference of 15.64955). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 339.5, an Ichimoku B rating of 339.5, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 194.39913, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 235.1971, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of 128.57143 and an awesome oscillator of -0.73617.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 101.47092, a daily log return of 3.43574 and a cumulative return of 3.49544.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-10 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Fuelcell Energy Pf B (OTCMKTS:FCELB) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

