A Deep Look Into Constellation Software Inc (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) (2020-01-13)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Constellation Software Inc (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Constellation Software Inc (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) opened at 1042.93, reaching a high of 1047.2 and a low of 1031.92 before closing at a price of 1035.89. There was a total volume of 241.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 9122.39653, an on-balance volume of -1042.97, chaikin money flow of 6.15691 and a force index of 57.8312. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.02608, a volume-price trend of 50.5535 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 12.78965, bolinger bands of 1032.4411, an upper bollinger band of 1030.8289, lower bollinger band of 1031.92, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 1040.68333, high band keltner channel of 1036.41333, low band keltner channel of 1044.95333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 1031.92, a donchian channel low band of 1031.92, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.01279, a MACD signal of -0.0071, a MACD difference of -0.00568, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1031.92, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1031.92, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.18229, a trix of 3.9517, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -48.24375, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 49.04434 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 49.04434 (leaving a KST difference of -0.14486). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 1045.065, an Ichimoku B rating of 1045.065, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 1005.92812, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 1012.00538, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 81.4189, a stochastic oscillator of 357.84543, a stochastic oscillator signal of 357.84543, a Williams %R rating of 257.84543 and an awesome oscillator of -6.65055.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 4.90443, a daily log return of -0.05525 and a cumulative return of -0.05524.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Constellation Software Inc (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is telling us that this is worth holding. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

