A New Analysis of Ald Sa (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) (2020-01-13)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Ald Sa (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Ald Sa (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) opened at 14.1195, reaching a high of 14.1195 and a low of 14.1195 before closing at a price of 14.1195. There was a total volume of 6816.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 16.6239, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of nan. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -0.25099 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 2.5044, bolinger bands of 18.91346, an upper bollinger band of 11.82994, lower bollinger band of 14.1195, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 14.1195, high band keltner channel of 14.1195, low band keltner channel of 14.1195, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 14.1195, a donchian channel low band of 14.1195, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.05619, a MACD signal of 0.03122, a MACD difference of 0.02497, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 14.1195, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 14.1195, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of unknown, an ADX negative of unknown, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -1.32754, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 1.2522, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -81.46139 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -81.46139 (leaving a KST difference of 40.73069). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 14.1195, an Ichimoku B rating of 14.1195, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 14.7456, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 14.7456, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 58.09244, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 66.66667, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of nan.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -8.14614, a daily log return of 16.32846 and a cumulative return of 17.73717.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Ald Sa (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

