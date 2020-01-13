A New Analysis of DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like DB Physical Rhodium, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than DBSHF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) opened at 630.0, reaching a high of 630.63 and a low of 620.0 before closing at a price of 620.0. There was a total volume of 24.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 20932.53968, an on-balance volume of 630.0, chaikin money flow of 32.74603 and a force index of -1490.0. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.02234, a volume-price trend of 631.92878 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 13.91445, bolinger bands of 629.57107, an upper bollinger band of 615.42893, lower bollinger band of 620.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 626.87667, high band keltner channel of 626.24667, low band keltner channel of 627.50667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 620.0, a donchian channel low band of 620.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.11218, a MACD signal of 0.06232, a MACD difference of 0.04986, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 620.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 620.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.29712, a trix of 58.47509, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -312.30503, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 1014.98254 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 1014.98254 (leaving a KST difference of 4.06246). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 630.315, an Ichimoku B rating of 630.315, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 347.0646, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 413.69284, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 96.89735, a stochastic oscillator of 1687.30159, a stochastic oscillator signal of 1687.30159, a Williams %R rating of 1587.30159 and an awesome oscillator of -10.07675.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 101.49825, a daily log return of 0.80322 and a cumulative return of 0.80645.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) is telling us that this is potentially a buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

