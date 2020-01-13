Important Mitsui & Company (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Indicators (Just Released) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Mitsui & Company, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MITSY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Mitsui & Company (OTCMKTS:MITSY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Mitsui & Company (OTCMKTS:MITSY) opened at 351.16, reaching a high of 360.88 and a low of 351.16 before closing at a price of 358.92. There was a total volume of 984.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 64321.89, an on-balance volume of 363.99, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 18.5565. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.00158, a volume-price trend of 12.26862 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 3.75826, bolinger bands of 371.22096, an upper bollinger band of 341.57904, lower bollinger band of 351.16, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 354.4, high band keltner channel of 344.68, low band keltner channel of 364.12, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 351.16, a donchian channel low band of 351.16, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.23513, a MACD signal of 0.13063, a MACD difference of 0.1045, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 351.16, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 351.16, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.42047, a trix of 1.29753, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -11.86848, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 34.98018 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 34.98018 (leaving a KST difference of 7.72197). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 356.02, an Ichimoku B rating of 356.02, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 348.9094, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 352.96848, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -86.34322 and an awesome oscillator of 0.81785.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 3.49802, a daily log return of 2.94073 and a cumulative return of 2.98439.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Mitsui & Company (OTCMKTS:MITSY) is telling us that this is very slightly bullish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

