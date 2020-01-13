The Morguard Corp (OTCMKTS:MRCBF) Breakdown (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Morguard Corp, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MRCBF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Morguard Corp (OTCMKTS:MRCBF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Morguard Corp (OTCMKTS:MRCBF) opened at 152.44, reaching a high of 152.44 and a low of 152.44 before closing at a price of 152.44. There was a total volume of 60.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 148.4959, an on-balance volume of 153.82, chaikin money flow of 0.0499 and a force index of 1.9044. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.0, a volume-price trend of 1.48742 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.16113, bolinger bands of 152.44, an upper bollinger band of 152.44, lower bollinger band of 152.44, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 152.44, high band keltner channel of 152.44, low band keltner channel of 152.44, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 152.44, a donchian channel low band of 152.44, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.10505, a MACD signal of 0.02101, a MACD difference of 0.08404, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 152.44, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 152.44, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00563, a trix of 0.17789, a Mass Index (MI) of 5.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -1.57294, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 10.42601 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 10.42601 (leaving a KST difference of -0.09268). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 152.44, an Ichimoku B rating of 152.44, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 151.54369, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 151.9785, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 96.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 1.0426, a daily log return of 0.9012 and a cumulative return of 0.90527.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Morguard Corp (OTCMKTS:MRCBF) is telling us that this is potentially a buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

