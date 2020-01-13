Thoughts on Carlsberg As (OTCMKTS:CABGY) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Carlsberg As, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than CABGY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Carlsberg As (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Carlsberg As (OTCMKTS:CABGY) opened at 29.75, reaching a high of 29.81 and a low of 29.64 before closing at a price of 29.7. There was a total volume of 95397.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 209.99326, an on-balance volume of 29.772, chaikin money flow of 4.66667 and a force index of 0.01819. There was an ease of movement rating of -7e-05, a volume-price trend of 0.55098 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.19231, bolinger bands of 29.71676, an upper bollinger band of 29.60334, lower bollinger band of 29.64, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 29.73333, high band keltner channel of 29.67333, low band keltner channel of 29.79333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 29.64, a donchian channel low band of 29.64, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.0009, a MACD signal of 0.0005, a MACD difference of 0.0004, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 29.64, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 29.64, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.29654, a trix of 1.7188, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -0.53271, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 18.30164 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 18.30164 (leaving a KST difference of 0.34442). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 29.78, an Ichimoku B rating of 29.78, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 29.25087, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 29.21187, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 82.885, a stochastic oscillator of 283.33333, a stochastic oscillator signal of 283.33333, a Williams %R rating of 183.33333 and an awesome oscillator of 0.00492.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 1.83016, a daily log return of 0.1352 and a cumulative return of 0.13529.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Carlsberg As (OTCMKTS:CABGY) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

