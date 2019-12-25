The Imperial Brands Plc (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Breakdown (2019-12-25)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Imperial Brands Plc, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than IMBBY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-25. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-25 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Imperial Brands Plc (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Imperial Brands Plc (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) opened at 23.94, reaching a high of 24.18 and a low of 23.9 before closing at a price of 24.16. There was a total volume of 508409.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 314.49905, an on-balance volume of -23.665, chaikin money flow of 1.33333 and a force index of 0.1287. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.00033, a volume-price trend of 0.0946 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.30354, bolinger bands of 23.9, an upper bollinger band of 23.9, lower bollinger band of 23.9, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 24.00667, high band keltner channel of 23.76667, low band keltner channel of 24.24667, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 23.9, a donchian channel low band of 23.9, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00806, a MACD signal of -0.0033, a MACD difference of -0.00476, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 23.9, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 23.9, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.69341, a trix of 1.92242, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -0.06228, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 2.61262 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 2.61262 (leaving a KST difference of -2.4238). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 24.06, an Ichimoku B rating of 24.06, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 23.8751, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 23.56469, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 60.89129, a stochastic oscillator of 116.66667, a stochastic oscillator signal of 116.66667, a Williams %R rating of 16.66667 and an awesome oscillator of -0.04136.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 0.26126, a daily log return of -1.09383 and a cumulative return of -1.08787.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-25 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Imperial Brands Plc (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

