A Deep Analysis of First Nb Groton NY (OTCMKTS:FIGR) (2019-12-26)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like First Nb Groton NY, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FIGR, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-26. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-26 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how First Nb Groton NY (OTCMKTS:FIGR) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, First Nb Groton NY (OTCMKTS:FIGR) opened at 562.0, reaching a high of 562.0 and a low of 540.0 before closing at a price of 540.0. There was a total volume of 52.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 585.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 2500.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -11.72616 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 36.57143, bolinger bands of 626.13961, an upper bollinger band of 498.86039, lower bollinger band of 540.0, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 554.66667, high band keltner channel of 554.66667, low band keltner channel of 554.66667, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 540.0, a donchian channel low band of 540.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 1.00962, a MACD signal of 0.5609, a MACD difference of 0.44872, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 540.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 540.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of nan, an ADX negative of nan, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.05832, a trix of -3.78919, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 9.6, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -17.46725 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -17.46725 (leaving a KST difference of 20.46943). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 562.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 562.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 552.6, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 552.6, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 53.32726, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -77.41935, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 5.5.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -1.74672, a daily log return of 8.00427 and a cumulative return of 8.33333.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-26 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for First Nb Groton NY (OTCMKTS:FIGR) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on First Nb Groton NY, we strongly advise First Nb Groton NY investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on First Nb Groton NY and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: