REPORTING FOR 2019-12-26 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Chatham Corp [De] (OTCMKTS:CHTM) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Chatham Corp [De] (OTCMKTS:CHTM) opened at 2700.0, reaching a high of 2700.0 and a low of 2700.0 before closing at a price of 2700.0. There was a total volume of 1.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 4000.0, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 1690000.0. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -557.5006 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 39.39394, bolinger bands of 2700.0, an upper bollinger band of 2700.0, lower bollinger band of 2700.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 2700.0, high band keltner channel of 2700.0, low band keltner channel of 2700.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of nan and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 2700.0, a donchian channel low band of 2700.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 100.20344, a MACD signal of 20.04205, a MACD difference of 80.16139, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 2700.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 2700.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -14.8626, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 666.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 741.0, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -215.34438 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -215.34438 (leaving a KST difference of -0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 2700.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 2700.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 3252.5, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 3077.0, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 96.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 50.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 221.76471.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -21.53444, a daily log return of 39.30426 and a cumulative return of 48.14815.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-26 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Chatham Corp [De] (OTCMKTS:CHTM) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

