American Restaurant Partners L.P. Cl A Income Pr (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) – Important Findings (2019-12-27)

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how American Restaurant Partners L.P. Cl A Income Pr (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, American Restaurant Partners L.P. Cl A Income Pr (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) opened at 1200.0, reaching a high of 1200.0 and a low of 1200.0 before closing at a price of 1200.0. There was a total volume of 2.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1252.12, an on-balance volume of -1175.0, chaikin money flow of 0.05 and a force index of 625.0. There was an ease of movement rating of 3e-05, a volume-price trend of -40.94588 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 4.97475, bolinger bands of 1200.0, an upper bollinger band of 1200.0, lower bollinger band of 1200.0, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 1200.0, high band keltner channel of 1200.0, low band keltner channel of 1200.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 1200.0, a donchian channel low band of 1200.0, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.99481, a MACD signal of -0.29593, a MACD difference of -0.69887, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1200.0, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 1200.0, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00616, a trix of -2.52844, a Mass Index (MI) of 5.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -166.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 42.6571, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -34.32733 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -34.32733 (leaving a KST difference of -3.21891). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 1200.0, an Ichimoku B rating of 1200.0, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 1236.49932, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 1223.4762, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -16.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 34.90673, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 44.78193, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.16233.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -3.43273, a daily log return of -2.10534 and a cumulative return of -2.08333.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for American Restaurant Partners L.P. Cl A Income Pr (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

