Important Basler Ag [Germany] (OTCMKTS:BSLAF) Indicators (Just Released) (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Basler Ag [Germany], you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than BSLAF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Basler Ag [Germany] (OTCMKTS:BSLAF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Basler Ag [Germany] (OTCMKTS:BSLAF) opened at 48.35, reaching a high of 48.5 and a low of 48.35 before closing at a price of 48.5. There was a total volume of 38.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 53.88889, an on-balance volume of 58.1598, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 74.9034. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of 20.09786 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 30.9287, bolinger bands of 67.12805, an upper bollinger band of 39.38175, lower bollinger band of 48.35, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 48.4, high band keltner channel of 48.25, low band keltner channel of 48.55, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 48.35, a donchian channel low band of 48.35, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.22009, a MACD signal of 0.12227, a MACD difference of 0.09782, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 48.35, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 48.35, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of unknown, an ADX negative of unknown, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -26.90448, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 111.36109, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -697.26585 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -697.26585 (leaving a KST difference of 15.35554). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 48.425, an Ichimoku B rating of 48.425, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 107.19998, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 107.19998, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 59.03289, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -0.13488, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -11.17829 and an awesome oscillator of 15.87049.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -69.72659, a daily log return of 18.47282 and a cumulative return of 20.28914.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Basler Ag [Germany] (OTCMKTS:BSLAF) is telling us that this is very slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Basler Ag [Germany], we strongly advise Basler Ag [Germany] investors to subscribe to MarketBeat.com’s daily email newsletter for updates, news and analyst ratings on Basler Ag [Germany] and any other stocks you want – without this you are trading blind: