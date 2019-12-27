Important Medacta Group Sa (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Indicators (Just Released) (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Medacta Group Sa, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MEDGF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Medacta Group Sa (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Medacta Group Sa (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) opened at 78.75, reaching a high of 78.75 and a low of 78.75 before closing at a price of 78.75. There was a total volume of 79.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 85.35, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 43.56. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -7.71779 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 1.37308, bolinger bands of 78.75, an upper bollinger band of 78.75, lower bollinger band of 78.75, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 78.75, high band keltner channel of 78.75, low band keltner channel of 78.75, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 78.75, a donchian channel low band of 78.75, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of nan.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.20467, a MACD signal of 0.08388, a MACD difference of 0.12079, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 78.75, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 78.75, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of nan, an ADX negative of nan, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -3.28582, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 100.0, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 8.625, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -98.71245 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -98.71245 (leaving a KST difference of 16.78588). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 78.75, an Ichimoku B rating of 78.75, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 83.93482, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 83.35179, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 8.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 54.01544, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 43.34975, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 1.14.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -9.87124, a daily log return of 8.04822 and a cumulative return of 8.38095.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Medacta Group Sa (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

