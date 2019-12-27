New Things To Consider With Dassault Systeme A (OTCMKTS:DASTY) (2019-12-27)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Dassault Systeme A, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than DASTY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-27. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-27 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Dassault Systeme A (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Dassault Systeme A (OTCMKTS:DASTY) opened at 164.615, reaching a high of 165.91 and a low of 163.32 before closing at a price of 164.45. There was a total volume of 5398.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 657.85, an on-balance volume of 164.5, chaikin money flow of 3.0 and a force index of 1.356. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00487, a volume-price trend of 16.64909 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 1.41589, bolinger bands of 164.56424, an upper bollinger band of 162.72576, lower bollinger band of 163.32, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 164.615, high band keltner channel of 163.32, low band keltner channel of 165.91, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 163.32, a donchian channel low band of 163.32, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.01458, a MACD signal of 0.0081, a MACD difference of 0.00648, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 163.32, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 163.32, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.33438, a trix of 7.18546, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -15.02579, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 101.32422 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 101.32422 (leaving a KST difference of 1.09579). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 165.2625, an Ichimoku B rating of 165.2625, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 151.0595, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 154.12538, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 92.06534, a stochastic oscillator of 200.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 200.0, a Williams %R rating of 100.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.51154.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 10.13242, a daily log return of 0.3972 and a cumulative return of 0.39799.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-27 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Dassault Systeme A (OTCMKTS:DASTY) is telling us that this is potentially a buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

