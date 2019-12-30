A Deep Analysis of Gea Group Ag ADR (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Gea Group Ag ADR, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than GEAGY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Gea Group Ag ADR (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Gea Group Ag ADR (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) opened at 33.47, reaching a high of 33.488 and a low of 33.33 before closing at a price of 33.33. There was a total volume of 5328.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 603.30111, an on-balance volume of -33.11, chaikin money flow of 16.55556 and a force index of 0.01716. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00097, a volume-price trend of 4.2716 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.31631, bolinger bands of 33.53113, an upper bollinger band of 32.90887, lower bollinger band of 33.33, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 33.42933, high band keltner channel of 33.41133, low band keltner channel of 33.44733, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 33.33, a donchian channel low band of 33.33, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00494, a MACD signal of -0.00274, a MACD difference of -0.00219, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 33.33, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 33.33, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.12389, a trix of 7.92858, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -3.80451, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 128.85514 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 128.85514 (leaving a KST difference of -1.8628). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 33.479, an Ichimoku B rating of 33.479, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 30.2638, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 30.9682, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 96.45076, a stochastic oscillator of 877.77778, a stochastic oscillator signal of 877.77778, a Williams %R rating of 777.77778 and an awesome oscillator of -0.07025.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 12.88551, a daily log return of -0.66225 and a cumulative return of -0.66007.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that's OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Gea Group Ag ADR (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) is telling us that this is looking rather bullish.

